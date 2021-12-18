Dalquer Salmaan's Salute To Release on Pongal Next Year

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming super-cop action thriller Salute is likely to get a Pongal release. Salute which was earlier slated to release on October 12, 2021 was delayed and could now be hitting the theatres on January 12 next year. Dalquer who has also bankrolled the project under his banner Wayfarer Film is likely to make an official announcement soon.

The film marks Dalquer’s first collaboration with director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for films like Kayamkulam Kochunni, 36 Vayadhinile and The Pirates of Diego Garcia.

Leading Malayam film writer duo Bobby-Sanjay has prepared the screenplay and the story revolves around the investigation of a politician’s murder mystery.

The film marks the debut of Bollywood actor Diana Penty in Malayalam films. Diana will play the lead opposite Dulquer. Actors Manoj K Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami and Alencier Ley Lopez will also be seen essaying key roles in the film.

If Salute releases on January 14, it will join other big-budget South Indian films like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam as well as Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bhimla Nayak. These big star and big budget films are expected to hit the screens around the Pongal festival.

Salute’s teaser revealing Dulquer’s look in the film was released in April this year and it was received with an overwhelming response from the fans. The video garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Dulquer was recently seen in director Srinath Rajendra’s crime thriller Kurup which was based on the real-life story of the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The actor was seen essaying the title role in Kurup.

The film was dubbed and released in theatres in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Kurup received a theatrical release on November 12 followed by an OTT release on Netflix.

