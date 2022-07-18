Dance Deewane Juniors: Aditya Vinod Patil Lifts the Winner’s Trophy

After unleashing an unstoppable tide of entertainment, the first season of COLORS ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ has come to an end with superlative performances by the juniors- All Stars, Prateek Kumar Naik, Geet Kaur Bagga and Aditya Vinod Patil. For weeks, the audience witnessed many young dance prodigies’ journeys from being promising contestants to absolute rockstars whilst showcasing their immense dancing talent. Following thirteen weeks of fierce competition, numerous scintillating performances, and many face-offs for the trophy, Aditya Vinod Patil has been crowned as the winner of the first season. The esteemed trophy was handed over to Aditya by Judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji in the presence of special guest Aamir Khan who graced the occasion to speak about his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Dance Deewane Juniors had a flying start as the graceful Neetu Kapoor, the powerhouse of talent Nora Fatehi and ace choreographer and dancer Marzi Pestonji took over the judges’ panel and mentored and guided the contestants in their journey. Their infectious chemistry coupled with the dashing host Karan Kundrra’s antics, turned every episode of Dance Deewane Juniors into a powerful entertainer.

8-year-old Aditya made a tremendous start on the back of his flexible dance performances and instantly established himself as one of the promising contenders of the season. His incredible dance acts under the guidance of mentor Pratik Utekar caught the eye of all the judges, especially Neetu Kapoor, who admired him a lot. Throughout his journey, Aditya experienced his share of setbacks, but he grew better with every act on the stage. Famous for naming his six-pack abs after action superstar Tiger Shroff’s films, Aditya also won millions’ hearts with his infectious smile.

Aditya Vinod Patil says, “The journey of Dance Deewane Juniors has been very memorable for me and has taught me a lot of new things. I want to thank my family, friends, Neetu ma’am, Nora ma’am, Marzi sir and my captain Pratik Utekar for always being there to guide me – I owe it all to them. This stage has boosted my confidence which will motivate me to win the world. I wanted to win this title not only for me but for my parents and grandparents who have supported me throughout in this journey and stood with me like a rock. This will be like a breakthrough in my life, and I want to make the most out of it. I will never forget this journey and will always keep pursuing my passion for dance."

Along with some outstanding performances and memorable moments, the finale weekend was a star-studded extravaganza. The semi-finale was graced by ‘Shamshera’ actors - Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor and the very gorgeous Vaani Kapoor. The grand finale episode saw the presence of superstar Aamir Khan who came to promote his upcoming movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. One of the many specials was when Ranbir Kapoor gave a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor and his father Rishi Kapoor. Joining him and sharing the stage for the first time on Indian television, was the timeless beauty, of his mother and judge, Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir also shared his notorious childhood memories that left everyone in splits. He later surprised Neetu’s ‘Chota Ranbir’, contestant Prateek Kumar Naik by giving him his autographed cap. On the night of the finale, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan’ was greeted by the protagonists of COLORS’ ‘Nima Denzongpa’, ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’, ‘Harphoul Mohini’, ‘Naagin 6’ and ‘Parineetii’. The ‘Lal Singh Chadda’ actor expressed that he is a great fan of Neetu Kapoor and reminisced how his uncle had directed her first movie. Aamir Khan and Neetu Kapoor shook a leg to the former’s superhit song ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ and got the whole crowd cheering for them. He also grooved with the junior contestants and their mentors to ‘Dhinka Chika’. As the finale drew to a breath-taking culmination, Aamir Khan along with the judges bestowed the winner with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs .

