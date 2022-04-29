Dance Deewane Juniors: Neetu Kapoor Breaks Down Remembering Rishi Kapoor, Says 'Sabki Ek Story Hai Unke Saath'

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors has been entertaining the audience ever since its release. The show is touching hearts and giving a new horizon to the young talent. While the little contestants never leave a moment to give jaw-dropping performances, the judges of the show also lift the energy of the show with their fun moments. Recently, Neetu Kapoor got teary-eyed as she remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor on the show.

In the latest episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, the grandmother of one of the contestants came on stage and shared an incident about an encounter with the veteran actor. Using the platform, she said that her husband once met Rishi Kapoor in 1974 and the actor did help him a lot. After listening so such kind words about her late husband, Neetu Kapoor got emotional and broke down into tears. Remembering Rishi Kapoor, the actress said, “Rishi Ji nahi hain but mein roz kisi na kisi se milti hu aur roz koi na koi mujhe unki yaad dila deta hai. Sabki ek story hai unke saath. Wo kahin na kahin se jude hue hain. (Rishi Ji is not with us but every day I meet someone who reminds me of him. Everyone has a story with him. Somehow, he is still connected with us.)"

With Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu Kapoor is making a comeback to the screens. She has turned into a judge for the show along with actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

The kids reality show will telecast its next episode on the death anniversary of the veteran actor. The contestants will pay a tribute to Rishi Kapoor and remember his legendary journey. Rishi Kapoor left us in a heavenly abode on April 30, 2020. He was suffering from cancer. He came back to India in 2019 after undergoing treatment in New York.

