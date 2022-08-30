'Dance Doesn't Leave Me…': Rakhi Sawant’s Pre-Surgery Moves Go Viral

The queen of entertainment, Rakhi Sawant, is always making the paparazzi go crazy with her strange antics, amusing and bemusing people at the same time. There is not even a single dull moment with Rakhi’s presence on screen. However, recently, the actress is making the headlines for another reason, proving that no matter what comes her way, she is always in the mood to dance.

The actress-dancer shared a cryptic video on the photo-sharing application announcing that she would undergo surgery soon. “Dance doesn’t leave me in any condition… Hospital pre-surgery dance…!!" read her caption.

The video reveals Rakhi inside the premises of a hospital wearing a hospital night suit. She dances to the lyrics of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Aafat song from the movie Liger. Rakhi with her usual quirks grooves to the beats as she performs on the hospital bed beside her, swinging her legs like a pro.

Wearing the medical hand catheter, Rakhi dances her heart out with on-fleek expressions, perfecting the steps of the Aafat song. Soon, she is joined by her beau Adil Khan Durrani who also gives her company and matches the beats of the peppy song. Rakhi pulls off a splendid dance move, flinging her arm around Adil as she flips her hair in style.

No sooner than the news of Rakhi’s surgery emerged on social media, netizens sent their best wishes to the actress while others enquired about what happened to her. One user wrote, “Get well super soon," and another questioned, “Kya hua apko rakhi ji?"

Television personality, Sofia Hayat also expressed her concern over Rakhi’s health and commented, “What surgery???? I am praying and sending blessings. Nothing will go wrong. Your life is on track..you have Adil and your health."

Rakhi Sawant has become a notable public figure in the entertainment industry. She is seen performing strange acts on the streets and coming out in public wearing out-of-the-box outfits, grabbing attention everywhere.

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 15 where her former husband Ritiesh also turned up upon her request.

