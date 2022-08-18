Dance ka Bhoot Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Celebrates Dussehra In New Brahmastra Song, 'DJ Shiva' Spotted

The teaser of Brahmastra’s new song Dance ka Bhoot dropped on Thursday and it seems like the next festival anthem! Set against the backdrop of Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor is seen in his best spirits as he dances with massive crowds at a Dussehra Mahotsav. The actor was seen shaking a leg with what appeared to be hundreds of dancers at the festival during the day and doubles up as ‘DJ Shiva’ at night.

For the unversed, Ranbir’s character name in the Ayan Mukerji directorial is Shiva. The song sets the tone for the upcoming festivals and it seems like Ranbir had a ball filming the song. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, who has also sung the previous two songs of Brahmasrta — Kesariya and Deva Deva. The song is composed by Pritam and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check out the teaser of Dance ka Bhoot below:

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on 09.09.2022 across 5 Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Presented by S. S. Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Recently, Ayan shared a video in which he opened up about the inspiration behind Brahmastra. The film, which introduces Bollywood fans to ‘Astraverse’, came into being courtesy of the anecdotes he heard as a child. “As a child, I grew up loving stories from Indian mythology. My father used to tell me a lot about our powerful gods and goddesses and I was deeply affected by them - Lord Shiva, lord Vishnu, lord Ganesha, lord Hanuman, goddess Durga, and goddess Kali. I believe that a certain spiritual depth from Indian philosophy very naturally touches the life of anyone brought up in Indian culture," he said in a video. The Wake Up Sid director also attributed the idea behind Brahmastra to the books and the Hollywood fantasy films he watched as a teenager.

