Dance Karnataka Dance Trophy is a Tribute to Sandalwood Star Puneeth Rajkumar

The makers of the dance reality show Dance Karnataka Dance, which airs on Zee Kannada, have unveiled the winner’s trophy, which is a tribute to Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar. Appu, as the actor was popularly known, died last year on October 29. Season 6 of the reality show is in its last leg and the winner will be announced soon.

In one of the promos of the show, the makers have given a glimpse of the winner’s trophy. The special thing about the trophy is that it is a model of the signature pose of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The winning team will be honoured with this trophy.

As reported by E times, the wife of the late actor Ashwini will mark her presence at the grand finale. She will unveil the trophy and hand it to the winning team. In the promo, Ashwini encourages the participants and at the same time gets emotional.

Sources close to the makers of the show have said that the episode of the grand finale will be a tribute to the late actor. After seventeen weeks of stiff competition, the teams have reached the much-awaited grand finale and are only a step away from the big achievement.

Puneeth Rajkumar died at the age of 46 reportedly because of some uneasiness in the chest. The late actor donated his eyes as per the pledge of his father. The actor was posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna.

