Daniel Craig Reveals He Has No Regrets About Leaving James Bond Franchise

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig has achieved tremendous fame in his stellar career. Craig rose to superstardom with his role as James Bond, which he took over from his predecessor, actor Pierce Brosnan. Craig left the James Bond franchise with Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die. The blockbuster movie was Craig’s swansong as the iconic British spy. Moreover, Craig’s incarnation of 007 was killed off in the 2021 blockbuster. In the climax of No Time to Die, Bond sacrificed himself in a missile explosion in order to save Dr. Madeleine Swann and their daughter.

Now Craig has opened up on his decision to leave the popular franchise. While speaking on Martha Kearney’s BBC Radio 4 Best of Today podcast, the 54-year-old revealed that he does not regret killing off Bond.

Advertisement

“No, none at all," Craig responded when asked if he had any regrets about leaving the franchise.

“I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I literally want to spend the next 20 years of my life trying to unhook it all and try and put it into a place because it was incredible. I left it where I wanted it to be. And that I was given the chance to do that with the last movie," Craig was quoted as saying on the podcast.

Craig also stressed that the character is not really dead and will be reinvented in future instalments.

Craid added, “He’s not really dead. I’m gone, but it says right at the end [of No Time to Die] that Bond will return, so he must return at some point."

Daniel Craig moulded the character’s original conception — a borderline narcissist who used and discarded women while eating elaborate meals, drinking to excess, and smoking constantly — when he first played James Bond in Casino Royale. Daniel Craig’s James Bond was emotionally vulnerable and suited to the 21st century.

Now several names have popped up on who could be the next James Bond. Speculations are rife that The Witcher actor Henry Cavill or Venom star Tom Hardy could play the role of 007.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for Craig’s next movie. The suave actor will be seen as Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which arrives on Netflix on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here