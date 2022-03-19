Daniel Radcliffe To Play Wolverine In MCU? Harry Potter Actor Reacts To X-Men Rumours

Daniel Radcliffe has reacted to rumours that he might be playing the new Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Harry Potter actor has time and again been speculated to fill Hugh Jackman’s shoes, who was last seen playing the X-Men character in 2017’s Logan. However, Daniel as reinitiated that he is not playing the X-Men character if and when Wolverine is introduced in MCU.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Daniel if he has been approached to play Wolverine. The British actor denied the claims and explained the possible reasons behind the rumours. “This is something that has like come up every so often for the last few years. Every time it comes up I’m like, ‘That’s not true there’s nothing behind that,’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true!’ And I’m like, no, I didn’t. I said the opposite of that!" he explained.

“Ever so often I’ll get bored answering the question in a sensible way, so I’ll make a joke and every time I make a joke, I’m like, ‘Why did you do that?’ So the other day, I was like, ‘Prove me wrong, Marvel.’ And that has ignited a whole thing," he joked.

Daniel feels that people associate him with Wolverine probably because, in the comics, the X-Men character is short. However, Jimmy felt that Daniel would be a ‘fantastic’ Wolverine. Reacting to the compliment, the actor said, “Anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering so I’m happy with that." Jimmy then poked fun and the rumours and said, “I’m so happy you decided to announce on our show that you are playing Wolverine. This is great!"

Marvel Studios is yet to reveal its plans for X-Men characters. However, fans are already speculating that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a gateway for the characters to enter MCU.

