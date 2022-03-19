Home » News » Movies » Daniel Radcliffe To Play Wolverine In MCU? Harry Potter Actor Reacts To X-Men Rumours

Daniel Radcliffe To Play Wolverine In MCU? Harry Potter Actor Reacts To X-Men Rumours

Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Daniel Radcliffe addresses rumours about playing the next Wolverine. The X-Men character was previously played by Hugh Jackman.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: March 19, 2022, 15:42 IST

Daniel Radcliffe has reacted to rumours that he might be playing the new Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Harry Potter actor has time and again been speculated to fill Hugh Jackman’s shoes, who was last seen playing the X-Men character in 2017’s Logan. However, Daniel as reinitiated that he is not playing the X-Men character if and when Wolverine is introduced in MCU.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host asked Daniel if he has been approached to play Wolverine. The British actor denied the claims and explained the possible reasons behind the rumours. “This is something that has like come up every so often for the last few years. Every time it comes up I’m like, ‘That’s not true there’s nothing behind that,’ and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true!’ And I’m like, no, I didn’t. I said the opposite of that!" he explained.

“Ever so often I’ll get bored answering the question in a sensible way, so I’ll make a joke and every time I make a joke, I’m like, ‘Why did you do that?’ So the other day, I was like, ‘Prove me wrong, Marvel.’ And that has ignited a whole thing," he joked.

Advertisement

Daniel feels that people associate him with Wolverine probably because, in the comics, the X-Men character is short. However, Jimmy felt that Daniel would be a ‘fantastic’ Wolverine. Reacting to the compliment, the actor said, “Anything that implies the fleetingest similarity to Hugh Jackman is incredibly flattering so I’m happy with that." Jimmy then poked fun and the rumours and said, “I’m so happy you decided to announce on our show that you are playing Wolverine. This is great!"

RELATED NEWS

Marvel Studios is yet to reveal its plans for X-Men characters. However, fans are already speculating that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be a gateway for the characters to enter MCU.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: March 19, 2022, 15:42 IST