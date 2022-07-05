Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah Switch On Dark Mode With Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew in Tow

The Darlings teaser is out and it looks promising! The Netflix film stars Alia Bhatt in a never-before-seen avatar with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in tow. Alia had shared a tease of the teaser on Monday and now has released a less-than-two-minute teaser which sets the tone of the film. The teaser opens with Alia narrating a tale about a frog and a scorpio while a series of events play out on the screen.

We learn that Alia and Vijay are paired together. They fight like any other couple and show each other love much like most people in love. Shefali plays Alia’s mother, who seems to be close to Roshan Matthew’s character. While Alia and Shefali share a close bond, Matthew and Vijay aren’t on the best of terms. Many scenes in the teaser hint that they don’t meet eye-to-eye and the narration seems to hint that their dislike towards each other is going to lead to catastrophic events.

As the teaser comes to an end, Darlings teases a murder with Alia and Shefali in the midst of it. As they get interrogated, the teaser hints that there is more to the mother-daughter duo than what meets the eye. The intriguing teaser is bound to lead to numerous theories about the film.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, “Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix."

Watch Darlings teaser below:

Darlings is Alia’s first home production film. The actress is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, ‘Darlings’ is billed as a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

