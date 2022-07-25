Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah Team Up Against Vijay Varma in This Dark Comedy

The trailer of Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings has been released. On Monday, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of the film on her social media handle and shared what the dark comedy will revolve around.

The trailer begins with mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah visiting a police station to file a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). They tell the cops that Hamza went out for work but has not returned ever since. Later in the trailer, it has been revealed that it was no other than the mother-daughter duo who kidnapped Hamza. Wondering why? Why have a justification to it. From the trailer, the film looks promising and unique. It not only looks intriguing but also has the elements of comedy.

Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, “My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!"

Family, friends and fans were quick to shower love on the Darlings trailer. “Congratulations my little producer so so proud of you," Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote and added “Love it". Filmmaker Shakun Batra also commented, “So proud of you Al!! Congratulations!!" Zoya Akhtar also called the trailer fire.

Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s first home production film. She is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Earlier, Alia talked about the movie in a statement and said, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over."

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5.

