Darlings: Vijay Varma Planned To Get Drunk To Play Hamza But Here's What Happened...

Vijay Varma recently shared the screen with Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah for Netflix movie Darlings. The film revolves around a woman (Alia) who kidnaps her own abusive husband to teach him a lesson. Vijay played the role of this alcoholic-abusive husband in the movie. While his performance in the film is getting immense appreciation from all, in a recent interview Vijay revealed how he prepared for the same.

Talking about preparing to play an alcoholic, Vijay Varma shared that he had suggested to his director Jasmeet K Reen that he will actually drink and perform scenes with the assistants in their office and then the same, without drinking in reality. He told Jasmeet, “I wanted to do this exercise with you so that you can see what difference I have when I am under the influence of alcohol".

However, when Vijay reached out to Jasmeet to know how the exercise worked, she said, “You please stay away from alcohol, because you are not at all Hamza when you are drunk". To this, the actor added, “Because there was a constant grin on my face", as he could not stop smiling in the entire tape.

Advertisement

“I can never be angry and violent when I am drunk, I can never be angry and violent, per say. That bone doesn’t exist much in me, I can be angry but not in a very poisonous volcanic way," Varma further added.

While Vijay’s character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere earning himself the new moniker of ‘Versatile Varma’.

With Darlings now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3 and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here