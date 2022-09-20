Darshan Kumaar Makes An Exception For Dhokha - Round D Corner; Plays a Cop Again After Aashram

After wearing the khakhi uniform in filmmaker Prakash Jha’s popular web series Aashram, actor Darshan Kumaar plays a cop again in the upcoming thriller, Dhokha: Round D Corner. His role as sub-inspector Ujagar Singh who locks horn with actor Bobby Deol’s conniving godman in the show captured the attention of many and remains one of the most impactful performances of his career.

Post Aashram, Kumaar went on to receive numerous offers to play police officers, but being an actor who constantly wants to explore newer parts and nuances, he turned them all down until Dhokha: Round D Corner came his way. Even though the role of a police inspector has been lucky for him, he decided only a special film would encourage him to take up such a character again.

Talking about it, the The Kashmir Files actor says, “I am very particular when it comes to picking a character. I believe in quality work and after the series I received many roles of a police officer but I wanted to play different types of roles and experiment. My character in Dhokha: Round D Corner, despite being a police officer, is not typical and is very unconventional. So when I was offered this author-backed role, I just knew I had to take it up."

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Earlier in a statement, Kumaar opened up on what drew him to the suspense thriller and made him give a positive nod to the script. “Usually I read each script only once and decide whether it resonates with me and if I will take it ahead. But, with Kookie (Gulati) sir’s script, I was stumped and intrigued by the story line," he said.

He added, “I re-read the script because it was simply amazing and interesting to learn the twists and turns as to what transpired in the lives of the characters. That in itself was the deciding factor for me going ahead with the movie. The audience must be ready to be blown away with twists and turns in this suspense drama and I can’t wait for them to see the mystery unfold."

Advertisement

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Dhokha: Round D Corner also stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and debutante Khushalii Kumar. It is directed by Kookie Gulati and is slated for a release on September 23.​

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here