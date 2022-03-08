Darsheel Safary Turns 25 on March 9; Know What He Has Been Up To

Actor Darsheel Safary will celebrate his 25th birthday on March 9. Millions of people appreciated the actor for his breakthrough performance in Aamir Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par. You may recall him as a cute little artist, but he is now a grown-up celebrity.

Darsheel has explored various things and continued his acting career by making an appearance in several comedy sketches, short films, and even music videos since his debut 14 years ago.

Kabeer Khurana and Zainab Saptawala’s simple short film Dramayama, in which he co-starred alongside Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen, is the most recent entry. Darsheel has announced on Instagram that the film is now available online.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Song montage sequence from Dramayama. The film is now online! Check out the link in my bio."

Darsheel initially faced the camera as Ishaan Awasthi in Taare Zameer Par, and any schoolkid could connect with him. Darsheel’s effortless acting on the silver screen as an 8-year-old dyslexic kid won hearts everywhere. He gained praise from both critics and the public, and he also won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor. Darsheel, who was about 10 or 11 years old at the time, had his dream come true.

Darsheel was next featured in Priyadarshan’s Bumm Bumm Bole, an official remake of the 1997 Iranian film Children of Heaven. He also acted in Zokkomon, a superhero movie, and Deepa Mehta’s Midnight’s Children.

In 2019, he got his theatrical debut appearance in the drama Kaise Karenge, playing an aspiring young IIT graduate. Suketu Shah helmed the urban Hindi drama, which opened in 2019 at Mumbai’s Balgandharva Rang Mandir.

Advertisement

In 2020, he co-starred in the romantic music video Pyar Naal with actor and YouTuber Anushka Sen. Vibhor Parashar crooned the song.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.