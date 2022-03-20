Dasara First Look: Nani Gives off Allu Arjun's Pushpa Vibes in New Poster of Telugu Film

The first look from Telugu star Nani’s upcoming film Dasara has been revealed, much to the delight of the ‘Natural Star’s fans. The makers of Srikanth Odela directed film released Nani’s first look in a video titled Spark of Dasara. The actor looks completely transformed in the video, dressed in a lungi, banyan and an open shirt with two bottles of liquor hanging off his waist.

The video also sees him walk through coal mines with some others for company and light a beedi from a fire pit. With his ruffled beard and hair, Nani has shocked fans with his transformation from a man-next-door to this rugged and rustic look.

Many have also been wondering if the film is in the same zone as Allu Arjun’s latest blockbuster Pushpa, or Yash’s Kannada film KGF. Nani’s menacing gaze and unkempt appearance has reminded a section of the audience of Allu Arjun’s ‘desi’ avatar from Pushpa, which revolved around red sandalwood smuggling.

Dasara has been directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is touted to be a game-changer for him. The action drama stars Keerthy Suresh, who won a National Award for her work in Mahanati. She previously acted alongside Nani in Nenu Local, which did well at the box office. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Samuthirkani and Zarina Wahab.

Nani is is busy with back-to-back releases. The actor received acclaim for his work in his last film Shyam Singha Roy, playing the role of a filmmaker who is a legendary writer’s reincarnation. Featuring a mix of Telugu and Bengali cultures, Shyam Singha Roy also starred Sai Pallavi, Jisshu Sengupta, Murli Sharma and Madonna Sebastian.

Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundaraniki!, directed by Vivek Athreya. It stars Malayalam actress Nazriiya Nazim as the leading lady in her Tollywood debut.

