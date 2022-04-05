Dasvi New Song: Abhishek Bachchan's Swag is the Star of Ghani Trip, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Unmissable

The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi on Tuesday unveiled the film's third song titled Ghani Trip. The peppy track features Dasvi's lead stars Abhishek, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam shaking legs together. While Abhishek and Yami sport their look from the film, Nimrat can be seen in a glammed up avatar for the promotional song. Composed by music duo Sachin-Jigar, Ghani Trip also features them lending their vocals along with Kirti Sagathia and Mellow D. The lyrics penned by Ashish Pandit reflect the swag of the characters and the upbeat music acts as a cherry on the top.

The song was shared by Yami Gautam along with a caption where she wrote, “Chaudhary ji aap sabko dena chahte hai ek vishesh tip, baaki sab chodho listen to only Ghani trip! #GhaniTrip song out now!"

Earlier, the makers had released the videos of Thaan Liya and Macha Macha Re songs from the film.

Dasvi features Abhishek in the role of a politician and a former CM named Ganga Ram Chaudhary who decided to pass class 10 after being sentenced to a jail term in a teacher recruitment exam. Nimrat Kaur will be seen in a simple desi avatar as Abhishek’s on-screen wife.

The film's trailer which dropped last month showed Yami Gautam in the character of a no-nonsense IPS officer who is in charge of the jail where Abhishek is lodged in. Talking about her preparation for the role, Yami told News18 that she watched several documentaries, and followed stories of real-life female caps to understand their behaviour.

“I watched a couple of documentaries, stories on real-life female cops and IPS officers how they carry themselves, how they are inside the jail or outside the jail, what are their family life is like. How do they talk about, what kind of sense of humour they have, how do they dress, are they always in uniform or not," Yami was quoted as saying.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films, director Tushar Jalota's Dasvi has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to release directly on OTT platforms Netflix and Jio Cinemas on April 7.

