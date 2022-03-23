Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan as Desi Politician Hellbent to Pass Tenth Standard

After much anticipation, the makers of the upcoming social comedy film, Dasvi on Wednesday dropped an intriguing trailer of ‘Dasvi’. The trailer is a laugh ride as it sees Abhishek Bachchan’s Ganga Ram Chaudhary and his journey and challenges to pass the tenth standard.

The forty-six-year-old star took to Twitter and dropped the teaser of the film. He wrote, “Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai #DasviTrailer! #Dasvi"

Advertisement

The two minute-forty-three-seconds trailer chronicles the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Abhishek) as an illiterate, corrupt, and desi politician who finds a new obstacle in prison: education. After bumping into a no-nonsense police officer (Yami Gautam) in jail, who taunts him for his low education, passing the tenth standard becomes his goal. With a quirky wide by his side and a rough-tough jailor on his trail, what happens to Ganga Ram Chaudhary is what viewers will have to see in the film.

The trailer sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a dhaakad IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby’s beloved kursi. The trailer promises the movie as an entertainer.

Talking about the trailer, producer Dinesh Vijan says, “The trailer is a sneak peek into the lovely world of Dasvi. Maddock has always backed content based cinema, and Dasvi is yet another attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens".

Advertisement

On the performances of his lead stars, Dinesh adds, “Abhishek, Yami and Nimrat have knocked it out of the park. Audiences will fall in love with all three of them by the end."

Director Tushar Jalota echoes similar thoughts, as he says, “Ever since we conceived Dasvi, it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale".

Advertisement

Featuring many epic dialogues as well as desi cool music, the trailer perfectly captures the fun vibe of the film. Looks like the viewers has a rollicking ride to relish this April!

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.