Dasvi Twitter Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Starrer Gets Good Grades from Audience

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrit Kaur starrer Dasvi released on Netflix and Jio Cinemas today. Based on true events, the film was about a politician’s determination to pass his 10th boards while being locked up in jail. Abhishek already had the audience’s attention right from the launch of the trailer, and people were looking forward to see what Yami does after A Thursday, or how a talented performer like Nimrit Kaur will bring to the film. The verdict of the audience is now out.

If one has to go by what Tweeps are saying about Dasvi, then the film has passed with flying colours. Most people seem to have loved the film and found it to be a sharp political satire. Here is what critics are saying:

The performances were lauded as well, especially that of Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. People loved the equation that their characters share on screen. Here’s what tweeps had to say:

Overall, Dasvi seems to be one of those films that people loved and enjoyed watching. People called it ‘entertaining’, and loved how the film delivered its message. Audience seems to be accepting the satire, and the plot of this Abhishek, Yami and Nimrit starrer. Here are some more reactions to the film:

News18’s review of Dasvi reads, “A no-holds barred political satire, Dasvi (Tenth) makes its point in a way we understand how corrupt our leaders are and how they twist the system in their little fingers to feather their own nests and more. An unforgettable takeaway from this Netflix film is the lack of respect for education in this country. Bachchan is far better than what we have seen of him in earlier works. Yami Gautam, however, is still to come anywhere near her style and substance of her debut outing, Vicky Donor. However, Kaur is splendid, transforming from a meek housewife to a haughty politician, who quickly learns the ropes of the game and understands how the system can be twisted for personal gains."

