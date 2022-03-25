Dasvi’s Song Macha Macha Re: Abhishek Bachchan Channels Desi Swag in Upbeat Dance Number

After piquing the curiosity of fans by dropping an intriguing trailer from the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan starrer film Dasvi, the makers have now released a new upbeat dance number titled Macha Macha Re.

Yami Gautam who is essaying a pivotal role in the film shared the song on Instagram. The two-minute-twenty-eight-seconds song sees Abhishek Bachchan aka Ganga Ram Chaudhary as a desi politician as he channels his swag in the upbeat number. A Haryanvi politician who is liked by many is seen dancing to the rhythm of the song as he is being praised by his followers. The song has Haryanvi rap lyrics in between which makes it more appealing. Abhishek is set to impress all with his impeccable dance skills in the song ‘Macha Macha Re.’

Crooned by Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar who have also composed the music of the song. ‘Macha Macha Re’ features a rap by Mellow D. Music composer of the upbeat number. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Taking to the captions, Yami wrote, “Ab aayega maza jab sab saath milkar Machayenge! #MachaMachaRe song out now!"

As soon as the song was released, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they praised the song. While one wrote, “I especially love the music arrangements and music production, bohot badiya tarike se har instruments ko play kiya gaya hai." Another said, “Watching Abhishek In Comic Role brings back to those memories of Bunty or Babli. He is Most Versatile Actor Ever."

Earlier, Dasvi makers had dropped trailer of the film. It sees Abhishek have a blast in his raw and rustic Jaat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a dhaakad IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife with a taste for her hubby’s beloved kursi. The trailer promises the movie as an entertainer.Featuring many epic dialogues as well as desi cool music, the trailer perfectly captures the fun vibe of the film.

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, Dasvi. A Maddock Films production, directed by Tushar Jalota, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur among others, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

