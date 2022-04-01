Dasvi’s Thaan Liya Song Will Give You All the Motivation You Need; Watch

After “Chaudhary ki Chaudhrahat", it’s time for “Chaudhary ka Jazba"! Ganga Ram Chaudhary has been the talk of the town ever since Dasvi’s trailer dropped online, and now, the film’s latest song celebrates his inspiring journey. “Thaan Liya" is a moving and motivational melody that sees Abhishek strive hard to prepare for his dasvi ki pariksha. With kadi mehnat and zordaar zid, Junior Bachchan browses through kitaab after kitaab in pursuit of his mission.

The song also features Nimrat Kaur, who seems to be fighting her own battles as she takes over her pati ki kursi and discovers the world of politics. We also catch a glimpse of Yami Gautam’s sakht and strict IPS officer.

Not only does the song invoke a sense of soaring pride, the powerful lyrics make one believe that anything is possible if we set out to achieve it with vishwaas. The track is composed by talented duo Sachin-Jigar and masterfully penned by Ashish Pandit. Sukhwinder Singh lends his searing voice to the song along with Tanishkaa Sanghvi and Sachin-Jigar. Check out the song here:

With a vibrant music album and a dhamakedaar trailer, Dasvi is ticking all the right boxes! Looks like fans have quite a desi cool bonanza to look forward to this April.

Dasvi will feature Abhishek Bachchan as a CM, who decides to pass the 10th standard while in the jail. The film also has Nimrit Kaur as his wife, and Yami Gautam as an IPS officer. It is said to have taken inspiration from a real life story. Talking about the film during its trailer release, director Tushar Jalota said, “Ever since we conceived Dasvi, it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale". The film has also been specially screened for the inmates of Agra jail. Dasvi is all set to stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from 7th of April 2022.

