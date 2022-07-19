Daughters of Sivaji Ganesan Move Court Against Brothers Over Property Inheritance

Late Tamil superstar Sivaji Ganesan is known for his legacy in the film industry. The doyen of Tamil cinema is in news because of a property dispute worth Rs. 270 crores. The dispute is between the four legal heirs of Ganesan.

Santhi and Rajvi, the daughters of the late actor, have filed a case against their brothers Prabhu and Ramkumar. The case has been filed in Madras High Court. As per the news portal Quint, “Daughters have accused their brothers of cheating them of their rightful inheritance."

Santhi and Rajvi claimed that their brothers have wrongfully seized the property by showing fake will. The complaints have asked the court to undertake a partition of the assets. They asserted that they have equal rights on their father’s property.

The inheritance case was filed on November 19 2021 and the first hearing took place on July 8. The file presented by the daughter’s side reads, “Sivaji Ganesan was an affectionate father and he loved his two daughters and sons. Sivaji Ganesan never intended to disinherit his daughters."

As reported by Quint, “In September 2021, brothers were asked to refrain from any transactions. To which they produced a purported will.’’

On the flip side, both Prabhu and Ramkumar, in October, showed the will of the father. As per the will, Sivaji Ganesan has given his properties to his male descendants. They also stated that moveable properties like jewellery, shares of Shanti Theatre and Shivaji Films Ltd, and bank deposits have been distributed among the legal heirs.

The advocate from the Prabhu and Ramkumar sides said, “The will has been submitted to the court and now the court will go through the evidence and deem it fit. Then this civil suit will completely collapse."

Sivaji Ganesan was a leading figure in Tamil Cinema. In 2001, the actor passed away. Both the daughters of Ganesan are homemakers, while Prabhu has acted in over 100 films. Ramkumar is a loyal BJP member.

