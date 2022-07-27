David Harbour Reveals He Thought Stranger Things Would Be a 'Disaster': 'No One's Going To Watch...'

Actor David Harbour has made some revelations about his views on the success of the sci-fi, and horror web series Stranger Things. David Harbour, who plays the role of Jim Hopper, recently appeared on the chat show The One Show, where he candidly shared his perception about the hit web show when he first began filming for it. Surprisingly, Harbour revealed that he never expected Stranger Things for becoming the huge phenomenon that it has turned out to be today.

David Harbour stated that the budget of the show was quite low and the entire first season was shot only in Atlanta. After filming four episodes, Harbour’s hairstylist told him that the show might not work at all. He said, “Not at all. I remember when we were first shooting the first season we were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about USD 20. Halfway through I remember my hair person coming up to me at about episode four, we were shooting - and she was like, “I don’t think it’s going to work."

After filming the first season, he did not expect that they would even get a second season. According to Harbour, he was afraid that no one would watch the show and that it would be a disaster. He continued, “So by the time we finished, we wrapped, I thought we wouldn’t get a second season… We would be the first Netflix show - kind of ever - to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it and it was going to be a disaster."

To this, the host of the show replied that they’ve come a long way and along with him, there’s another person who must have been utterly surprised. Host Alex Jones said,"And yet here you are. I mean, nobody’s as surprised as Kate Bush to be fair!"

Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill was used in an important scene in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The iconic track is shown to be the favourite song of the character Max, in addition to this, Dustin, Lucas, and Steve also use it to bring her back from the Upside Down and free her from the wrath of Vecna. Surprisingly, almost after 37 years of its release, the song topped the UK charts after the release of Stranger Things 4.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the fourth season of Stranger Things was released in the month of February, this year. After defeating an army of Demogorgon, Eleven and her friends reunite to defeat the powerful wizard Vecna and save Hawkins from a heinous disaster once again.

