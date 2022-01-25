David Warner Says 'Allu Arjun Makes Acting Look So Easy', Tries Some Pushpa Moves Himself

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise’s fever has not only gripped the entire nation but also renowned personalities across the globe who can’t stop showcasing their love and affection for the blockbuster on their social media platforms.

The superstar’s global fandom including Bollywood celebrities, Mumbai police and world-renowned cricketers who have tried their hand at the movie’s memorable dialogues and hook steps of its popular songs. Australian cricketer David Warner, who is also one of Allu Arjun’s biggest fans, has recently posted a fun video featuring himself in a few iconic scenes from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

Praising the superstar on social media, David mentioned, “Wish I was @alluarjunonline makes acting look soo easy 👌👌 #pushpa #india"

Earlier, Warner’s daughters had posted a video of them aping Rashmika Mandanna’s moves from the song Sami Sami from the same film.

After taking the box office by storm with a record collection of over Rs 300 crores and its Hindi version nearing Rs 90 crores, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is bulldozing its way to record books. Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing response at the BO, the Hindi version of the movie had marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video recently. No wonder, the movie rocked the digital world ever since its launch and is expected to do wonders and earn more through the streaming giant.

