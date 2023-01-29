David Warner Wows Fans As He Becomes Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan; Here's How

Seeing the craze over Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan gripping people across continents, ace Australian cricketer David Warner has also joined the fandom with quite an interesting video of his face morphed with King Khan from the snippets of Pathaan trailer. While he is not the first celeb to swoon over Shah Rukh Khan, his gesture for the film has left fans amused and happy with some even requesting him to be a part of Pathaan 2.

On Saturday, David Warner took to his Instagram handle to drop the video where he swapped the face of Shah Rukh Khan with his in several of the high-octane scenes from Pathaan. Along with the clip, Warner also wrote in the caption, “Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon!" His fans had some really interesting reactions. One of them wrote, “Oscars nomination coming!!" Another one commented, “Real Pathaan (with fire and black heart emoji)". Someone else said, “I think Bollywood should give Warner a chance to debut in the industry!" Another one stated, “The Legend David Pathaan!" One of them wrote, “Pathaan 2 teaser leaked!" One of them also stated, “You look so good Sir David Pathaan!"

For the unversed, David Warner is known for his love for Indian cinema as evident from his Instagram reels. Earlier, he had imitated Allu Arjun’s dialogues from his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise and also attempted the hook step of Srivalli. Since he is one of the most sought after players in the IPL, he has cultivated a dedicated fan following in India as well.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has become a massive celebration for the entire country. With packed movie theatres in several cities, passionate fans thronging to the theatres and the box office milestones the film is accomplishing, Pathaan has truly proven to be a grand comeback for the superstar. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

