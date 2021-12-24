Day Before Christmas, Hrithik Roshan Lands in Maldives With Sons, Mom Pinkie

Ahead of Christmas 2021, actor Hrithik Roshan has landed in the Maldives to spend some quality time with his family members. He flew to the beach destination to spend his vacation away from the hustle and bustle. He is on a Maldives trip with his mother Pinkie Roshan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and cousins Suranika, Pashmina, and Eshaan.

Pinkie Roshan on Thursday shared a bunch of pictures from the Maldives to give fans a sneak peek of their quick getaway. In the pictures, Hrithik is seen having a fun time with his son Hrehaan and cousins Pashmina, Suranika, and Eshaan Roshan.

The family members were having a gala time together under a moon-lit sky. In the picture, Hrithik was seen in his casual look as he wore a t-shirt and jeans, which he paired with a cap. Sports shoes completed the actor’s look. They all were smiling as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Pinkie Roshan said that she is “with the moon, the son and all my stars."

Hrithik Roshan has two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan - with ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. Sussanne and actor Arslan Goni have been rumoured to be dating for a while now.

Hrithik Roshan has featured in several blockbuster movies such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Guzaarish, Agneepath, Kaabil, Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Bang Bang, Kites and Super 30. He was last seen in the 2019 released film War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Hrithik’s upcoming projects include a film with Deepika Padukone titled Fighter. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha.

