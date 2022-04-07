Day Before Release, Makers of Varun Tej's Ghani Unveil 'Action Trailer' -- Watch

With just a day left in the release of Varun Tej-starrer Ghani, the makers recently unveiled a final ‘Action Trailer’ from the film. Highlighting a new angle of the boxing drama, the new trailer this time, besides just focusing on Varun Tej, throws light on other characters as well.

Meanwhile, the pre-release event of the film was held on April 2 in Visakhapatnam with Allu Arjun gracing the event as the chief guest. Another event called the Release Punch was held on March 6 at the JRC Convention Center. The non-theatrical rights to the film, which is ready for release, have been sold at a huge rate.

The film also stars Upendra, Sunil Shetty, and Jagapathi Babu in other lead roles. The Censor Board has issued a U/A certificate for the film Ghani and the total run time of the movie is 2 hours 31 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Besides Varun Tej, the soon-to-be-released film is crucial for the makers as it marks the directorial debut of newcomer Kiran Korrapati as well as producers Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda.

For Varun Tej, Ghani is his first release in nearly three years. The actor’s last theatrical outing was the 2019 film, Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

Speaking of crew, Ghani has music by S. Thaman and George C Williams’ Cinematographer.

Besides awaiting the release of Ghani, Varun Tej has an upcoming project with Venkatesh Daggubati. Titled F3: Fun and Frustration, the commercial family entertainer is all set to hit theatres soon.

The film is a sequel to the super hit film, F2: Fun and Frustration. The comedy-drama has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi.

