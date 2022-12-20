Day-Long Film Festival In Memory Of I.V. Sasi To Be Held In Kochi On This Date

On December 22, a film festival in memory of renowned filmmaker I.V. Sasi, who redefined commercial Malayalam cinema, will be held in Kochi. The Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association and the FCC 1983 Charitable Trust are organising the festival to commemorate the fifth anniversary of his death. The one-day festival, dubbed “Utsavam 2022," will take place at the Cinepolis multiplex in Centre Square Mall.

Five of the filmmaker’s films will be shown. The organisers stated that they were in the process of selecting the director’s top five films. A seminar on songs from his films will be held as part of the event. The event will be attended by Vidhayadharan, Berny Ignatius, Shibu Chakravarthy, and B.K. Harinarayanan.

In the afternoon, an open forum will be on the contemporary relevance of I.V. Sasi’s films. S.N. Swami, a scriptwriter, and actor Ramu will take part. Sreekumaran Thampi, a veteran filmmaker-lyricist, will deliver the memorial lecture at the valedictory session.

Seema, the actor, and wife of I.V. Sasi, will attend the festival, as will several other Malayalam film figures. Following the valedictory ceremony, a musical nite featuring songs from his films will be held.

Veedu Irruppam Sasidaran, also known as I. V. Sasi, was an Indian film director who directed over 110 films, mostly in Malayalam but also in Tamil and Hindi.

In 2015, he received the J. C. Daniel Award, Malayalam cinema’s highest honour. Sasi, often described as a trailblazer, made his mark on Malayalam cinema during its transformative period from the 1970s to the 1990s.

