Death Anniversary Special: T.R. Mahalingam, The Man Who Could Sing, Produce Act

When we talk about melodious songs based on romantic or devotional themes, T.R. Mahalingam’s name tops the list. Mahalingam’s prowess lies in his talent as a vocalist. It was Mahalingam’s 44th death anniversary on April 22.

Mahalingam embarked on his journey as an actor at a very early age of 13 years. Before making his debut on the silver screen, he also became a part of various plays. Mahalingam teamed up with T C Vadivelu Naicker for the film Sati Murali in the year 1940. He later worked in films like Nam Iruvar, Parijatam, Agathiyar and others. His performance as Murugan in Sri Valli (1945 released) had been immensely appreciated. The film was a box office hit and a milestone in Mahalingam’s career.

After successfully establishing himself as an actor, Mahalingam established his production house titled Sri Sukumar Productions. He gave this particular name to his production house inspired by his son Sukumar. He produced and acted in six films between 1950 and 1954 made under this banner.

Mahalingam was a jack of many trades, but his mastery over singing is still discussed today. There were many of his contemporaries at that time like S.G. Kittappa and M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Mahalingam was often called junior Kittappa at that time. He has 90 songs to his credit as a singer. His high pitched voice had been often admired by the film fraternity.

Showcasing his versatility, Mahalingam had also sung songs like Kanngalin Vennilave from the 1959 motion picture Manimekalai in low pitch. His songs like Unnai Kana Engum, Aasai Konden Amuthame, and Senthamizh Nadenum, are still cherished a lot. Another of his admired songs is Vengiyum Kumari. This song was made by the very popular music duo Viswanathan Ramamoorthy. He collaborated with T G Lingappa, G Ramanathan, K V Mahadevan and others for further projects.

Mahalingam passed away at the age of 53 in 1978, but his soulful voice lives in the hearts of music lovers.

