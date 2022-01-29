Death on the Nile: Gal Gadot-Ali Fazal Starrer Gets An India Release Date, Find Out

Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, Ali Fazal and Kenneth Branagh, gets an India release date. The makers have announced the international film, also starring Armie Hammer, Margot Robbie, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand and Rosie Leslie, is slated to release on February 11 in India.

Fazal confirmed the release date with a post on Instagram. He shared a glimpse of his character, ‘Cousin’ Andrew Katchadourain, in the highly anticipated thriller based on Agatha Christie’s novel along with the India release date.

The video provides a brief history of Andrew, who is described as a “slippery fish." Fazal then explains how he is associated with Gal Gadot’s character Linnet. Snippets of Fazal from the film are shown while Fazal’s Andrew says he knows Linnet since they were children. Fazal shared the video with the caption: “Keep your friends close. See me as The Cousin in #DeathOnTheNile exclusively in theatres on February 11. @deathonthenile @20thcenturystudios @20thcenturyin."

Fans were ecstatic to see their favourite actor in a new project as well. “Guddu pandit wapis aa rahe hai (Guddu Pandit from Mirzapur is back!)" remarked one user, while another added, “Yeah, now we’re talking!"

Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel. The mystery-thriller revolves around the emotional instability and lethal consequences of obsessive love. The plot follows a happy couple on their honeymoon on a cruise ship. But things go wrong once a murder occurs on board. The movie will unfold the mystery of the murderer. The film is shot in beautiful locations such as the Giza pyramid and sand desert landscapes.

The film is written for the screen by Michael Green and produced by Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J. Walsh, with executive producers Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard, and Mathew Prichard.

