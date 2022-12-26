Home » News » Movies » Debina and Gurmeet Beam With Joy, Celebrate First Christmas With Daughters

Debina and Gurmeet Beam With Joy, Celebrate First Christmas With Daughters

Debina was beaming as she decorated herself as Santa Claus to memorialize the event.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 26, 2022, 15:55 IST

Mumbai, India

She covered the newborn girl's face with a heart emoji.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary posted joyful photos of their family on Instagram. On Sunday, she shared images from their Christmas celebrations. The couple and their daughters celebrated their first Christmas together. On November 11, Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their second child, only eight months after the birth of their first daughter Lianna in April of this year.

Debina was beaming with joy as she decorated herself as Santa Clause. She received a kiss from her husband while holding their younger daughter in one of the photos. She covered the newborn girl’s face with a heart emoji. Gurmeet donned black jeans and a black shirt with a Santa hat. Have a look at the pictures-

Gurmeet Choudhary posed for the camera while holding Lianna, their eldest daughter. Like their parents, their daughters wore red dresses and Santa hats, giving off the ideal holiday vibe to the audience.

The whole family grinned as they took the photo. Debina captioned the images she posted on Instagram with the phrase “Celebrating Christmas with our love" (a red heart emoji). In the post, she used the hashtag “merry Christmas." Heart emojis were used by actors Himansh Kohlu and Hritiqa Chheber.

One of Debina’s admirers commented on the family photos, “Want to see the 2nd baby face, please show it soon" on Facebook. “Both sisters look the same," another admirer wrote. Many followers commented on the picture with heart emojis and requested to see the face of the younger daughter.

Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011. They met on the sets of Ramayan TV in 2008 where they played the roles of Ram and Sita. In November, they welcomed their second child.

