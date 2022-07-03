Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Introduce Daughter Lianna on Instagram: 'Our Hearts are Full'

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby daughter Lianna in April this year. The new parents have been sharing glimpses of their first child on social media, without revealing her face. The couple has now formally introduced their daughter on social media, posting a picture of the two of them posing with their little one.

“Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face," the post read. The photo shows the parents holding their daughter between them while kissing her head.

Sharing the same picture on Lianna’s Instagram handle, they wrote, “Hello world ! I am here ho ho. My mama papa decided to finally show my face to you ! So yes officially you see me today for the first time. In this picture I am in my happiest and safest zone … cuddled in my ma/pa arms. My (world emoji)."

Take a look at the cute picture here:

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first child on April 3 this year. The couple made the announcement of her birth with a cute clip, wherein they gave a glance of their newborn, as the duo removed their hands and showed the baby’s little hand. The video was captioned, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL’ into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings." Gurmeet and Debina are relishing every moment of parenthood, and their Instagram timeline is the evidence of the same. The couple tries to capture each and every moment of their daughter Lianna Choudhary growing up.

