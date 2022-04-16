Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Their Baby Girl's Name | Check Here

Television actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary embraced parenthood earlier this month. While they are enjoying the new phase of their life, on Saturday, the two actors took to social media and announced the name of their little princess - Lianna Choudhary. They also introduced their daughter’s Instagram account which has close to 3000 followers so far.

“Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram (sic)," Debina and Gurmeet wrote.

Several fans and friends took to the comment section of Debina and Gurmeet’s post and congratulated the couple. Even Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Just a few days back, Debina Bonnerjee shared an adorable Instagram Reel featuring her daughter. In the video, the 34-year-old actress was seen sitting on a sofa chair holding her newborn daughter. Dressed in a relaxed black tracksuit, the actress gently patted her daughter.

Debina and Gurmeet became proud parents to a baby girl on April 4. Back then, they took to social media and dropped a video giving the first glimpse of the baby’s cute little feet. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina," the couple wrote. Later, the couple has opened up about the first thing they felt after looking at their baby girl. “It was funny that Gurmeet and I cried so much when we saw her for the first time. The happy tears just wouldn’t stop," Debina told ETimes.

Prior to Debina’s delivery, Gurmeet revealed in an interview how the pregnancy phase brought them closer. He talked about how he became very protective of his wife during the time of pregnancy.

