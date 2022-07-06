Debina Bonnerjee Asked Whether She Has Started 'Drinking' 3 Months After Delivering Baby; Her Reply

Social media influencer and actress Debina Bonnerjee, who rose to fame with TV soap opera Ramayana, was recently asked on Instagram whether she had resumed drinking after three months of giving birth to her daughter, Lianna.

Debina and her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhury very recently took a trip with their daughter and have been sharing multiple stories and posts a day. In one such story the actress was seen holding a cocktail glass, which intrigued a “new mommy" who asked her, “Did you start drinking?"

Advertisement

Sharing the question online, Debina replied, “Answer is nope:- it is just sparkling water. Just presented well."

Debina and Gurmeet are also parents to two lovely children apart from Lianna, Pooja and Lata who they had adopted earlier. The couple welcomed Lianna in April this year. The new parents were sharing glimpses of their first child on social media, without revealing her face. A few days back, they formally introduced their daughter on social media, posting a picture of the two of them posing with their little one.

Advertisement

“Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face," the post read. The photo shows the parents holding their daughter between them while kissing her head.

The couple made the announcement of Lianna’s birth with a cute clip, wherein they gave a glance of their newborn, as the duo removed their hands and showed the baby’s little hand. The video was captioned, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our ‘BABY GIRL’ into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings." Gurmeet and Debina are relishing every moment of parenthood, and their Instagram timeline is the evidence of the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.