Debina Bonnerjee Brutally Trolled For Her New Post; Check It Out

Debina Bonnerjee and her husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary, are currently enjoying the most beautiful time of their lives. The couple recently welcomed two little munchkins. Their Instagram feeds are flooded with the duo’s most adorable moments with their daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Recently, Debina shared a video, which made her face severe trolls and criticism. The clip depicts the challenges she faced while travelling with her newborn babies for the first time in. They were criticised by fans, who questioned why they faced difficulties, despite having the luxury of travelling in business class.

The actress chose to let go of these comments and tried to make it a light-hearted conversation. Debina remembered the times when she travelled by bus and vomited every time. Some of her fans decided to take a stand on her behalf and replied to the followers condemning the actress.

A fan wrote, “yes it is true that some people can afford to hire domestic help for handling kids, but it is still an uphill task." The follower also wrote that people who decide to keep full-time nannies and helpers have to spend a considerable amount of money.

Besides the money, they need to have a lot of trust in the helper, so that they will not pose any harm to the child. Other ardent followers also came up with a lot of motivating comments. They also appreciated the Bengali lullaby that Debina was singing to Lianna.

Debina and Gurmeet are currently vacationing in Goa. They are on cloud nine and have been sharing constant updates about their travel. On that note, have a look at this Instagram reel, in which Debina is seen enjoying the beach with Lianna. The Shubho Bijoya actress believes in living every moment and captioned the reel, “Enjoying and exploring afresh by being present at the moment.. if time could stand still."

The reel has garnered more than 3,95,000 views.

