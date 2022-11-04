Debina Bonnerjee Brutally Trolled For Bold Maternity Photoshoot, Internet Calls Trend 'Disgusting'

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee is being trolled brutally for her latest pregnancy photoshoot. The actress took to Instagram on Friday and shared a behind-the-scenes video of her maternity shoot. In the video, Debina looked gorgeous in a black tube top with matching thigh-high stockings. She completed her bold look with a white over-shirt and a pair of black heels. The actress was seen caressing her baby bump and posing on a stool while she posed for the camera.

Sharing the video, Debina wrote, “Capturing the miracles !" While Debina pushed herself outside her comfort zone and slayed the look, several social media users were not impressed with the look. Taking to the comments section, several users expressed their disappointment. “Why do you have to show naked stomach. This trend is disgusting. Motherhood is beautiful and should pray for child’s safety. Photoshoot will heels on?" a user wrote.

“Debi this is not nice bakvass hai western main karthe hai isliye hum bhi kare yeh zauri nahi hai," added another. “Shame on you will you show this image of yours to your kids. Where is the Indian modesty lost. Omg just bra n tummy. People are so weird in name of fashion nowadays," a third user wrote.

However, a few users defended her as well. “Can y’all please leave her alone.. let her express her miracle the way she want.. you don’t tell adult how to live her life.. she is not the first and definitely not the last… wearing a western dress won’t change Indian culture.. please stop the negative comment is uncalled for.. thanks," a user wrote.

Debina married her Ramayan co-star Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. They welcomed daughter Lianna in April this year. A few months after, Debina announced she was pregnant again. While several users questioned her decision to have a second baby on such short notice, however, Debina shut down trolls at the time with strong comebacks.

