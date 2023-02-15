Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, one of the most adorable couples of Hindi television industry, tied the nuptial knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, the couple entered parenthood in April 2022 when they welcomed their first child, Lianna. After that, the couple got blessed with their second child, Divisha in November 2022. Debina’s second delivery was premature through C-section.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been in the headlines since last year when the couple became parents of two daughters in just 7 months. While Debina and Gurmeet are happy about having two daughters, people often criticise them to have two children in a gap of just 7 months. Well, Debina does not care about them and is enjoying her motherhood.

Divisha is now 3 months old. According to reports, recently the couple visited the passport office to get the passports for their daughters.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had to face some difficulties to get Divisha’s passport made. Actually, Divisha started crying as soon as she went to the counter at the passport office to register her details. Due to this, the work started getting delayed.

Debina moved away from the counter after getting her daughter’s thumbprints and started pacifying Divisha. The rest of the formalities were done by Gurmeet Choudhary alone at different counters. Debina Bonnerjee shared that everyone cooperated with her in the passport office. There were some problems due to Divisha, but the passport work was done quickly.

Debina wanted to get the passports for her daughters as she is planning a foreign trip with the family. Recently, Debina had taken a family trip to Goa.

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee made her television debut in 2005 with the Tamil TV serial Mayavi. But, she got her breakthrough after playing the role of Sita in the 2008 television soap opera Ramayan. Later, she also appeared as Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar and in several reality shows. In 2019, she appeared in Colors TV’s show Vish: A Poisonous Story.

On the other hand, Gurmeet has worked in popular shows like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah Zindagi Milegi Dobara. He has also participated in many reality shows including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Nach Baliye 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and many more.

