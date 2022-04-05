Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Are All Smiles as They Step Out With Newborn Baby; See Pics

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced welcoming a baby girl on Sunday. While their fans have been eager to get a glimpse of the newborn, the couple has not introduced their little angel to social media yet. However, both the tv stars have been teasing their fans with adorable glimpses of their little munchkin. On Tuesday, Debina and Gurmeet stepped out of the hospital with their little munchkin in the city and the paparazzi caught the couples as they were all smiles.

In a video shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani, we see Gurmeet and Debina as stepped out of the hospital, along with their little one. We can see them carrying the newly born in a baby carrier. Debina was seen dressed in a black top and matching jeggings, while Gurmeet sported a white t-shirt and beige cargo pants as they stepped out. The duo made a heart by joining their hands. They were all smiles all the time as the paparazzi clicked them.

Advertisement

Check the video here:

Advertisement

Soon after the short clip was shared online, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they congratulated the tv stars on welcoming a new member to their family.While one fan wrote, “Congratulations 🎊 ❤️❤️ Stay blessed always," another wrote, “Congrats both of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Debina’s friend Daljiet Kaur who was in awe of the newly born, wrote, “Aweeeee ❤️❤️❤️."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. The couple took to Instagram and shared the news. They also shared a video giving a first glimpse of the baby’s cute little feet. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL" into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina," the couple said.

The actors, who are best known for their roles in Ramayan, announced that they are expecting their first child earlier this year. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina," they captioned a picture revealing Debina’s baby bump. Debina also recently opened up about his pregnancy journey, confessing that she was having a tough time getting pregnant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.