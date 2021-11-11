Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Celebrate Chhath Puja, See Pics

TV actors and power couple, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrated Chhath Puja on November 10. Chhath Mahaparva was celebrated with great fervour from November 8 to 11, across the country. Sharing a series of pictures with her husband Gurmeet, Debina extended Chhath Puja wishes to all her fans and followers. The couple looked adorable as they worshipped Chhathi Maiya. In the pictures, Debina had doned a gorgeous floral printed yellow lehenga. Gurmeet looked stunning as even in white off-white kurta payjama, which was paired with a sea green and golden colour Nehru jacket. The actress captioned the post, “Happy Chhath Puja." She further wished that may Chhathi Maiya fulfils everybody’s prayers.

While fans were in awe of the snaps, some of them pointed out a mistake made by the couple. In some of the pictures, Gurmeet was seen wearing slippers. One of the users on Instagram wrote, “Bhai chappal to nikal sury devta ko parnam kartay (Brother, at least remove slippers while offering prayers to the sun), while another said, “Chappal pahan kar kon pooja krta h bhai (Who performs puja while wearing slippers). However, other fans showered the couple with adorable messages.

Debina also posted some solo clicks, and she looks no less than a dream. “Yellow is no mellow colour," she captioned the gorgeous snaps.

There is no doubt that Gurmeet and Debina are one of the power couples of the industry. The two, who have played the roles of Lord Ram and Sita in the TV serial Ramayan, often treat fans with gorgeous clicks.

Giving a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry, on November 11, Debina dropped a breath-taking picture with Gurmeet.

In the caption, she wrote, “People shoot during their wedding. We didn’t have any such thing then. Did it now." The couple had tied the knot at a private ceremony in 2011.

