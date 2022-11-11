Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Welcome Baby Girl; Sonu Sood, Bharti Singh Send Love

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are happy to welcome their second child - a baby girl! The Ramayan actors Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary became parents for the second time as Debina gave birth to a baby girl on Friday (November 11).

It is their second child, Debina had conceived naturally after giving birth to their first child, also a girl last year. Debina had conceived Lianna via IVF and she had spoken about her struggle and the couple was shocked and pleasantly surprised when Debina conceived naturally the second time.

Happy to share the good news, Gurmeet took to Instagram and penned a note asking for privacy. His post read: “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love."

Check his post here:

Their friends and fans were quick to congratulate them. Sonu Sood took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations 😍." Bharti Singh said,"yahooooooooo congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️baby girl cahiye mujhe bhiiiiiiii🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽." Singer Asees Kaur wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️." Scores of their fans dropped heart emoticons as they congratulated the star couple.

Earlier before pregnancy Debina had addressed about delivering her second baby after Lianna and said “There are a few conditions in pregnancy like gestational diabetes, cholesterol issues, and other things like high blood pressure that I am going through. The size of the baby has increased too much because the stomach has a lot of space. That is why doctors are suspecting that if I wait too long then water break can happen. I am getting everything ready and opting for a C-section because of my situation. Also, the baby won’t be able to turn down as it’s in a transverse position."

Debina married her Ramayan co-star Gurmeet Choudhary in 2011. They welcomed daughter Lianna in April this year. The couple introduced “Lianna" with a loved-up note. Along with an adorable pic, she wrote, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face."

