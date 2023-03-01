Television actress Debina Bonnerjee confirmed that she has been diagnosed positive for the highly contagious Type B Influenza virus. On Tuesday, February 28, the Ramayan fame shared a photograph of her medical report which shows her sample was tested for a series of diseases. While sharing her health update, Debina revealed that the symptoms she’s experiencing are cold and fever. As Influenza B is contagious, the actress is maintaining distancing from her babies too. “So got the influenza B virus. Well, hang on mamma! Staying away from my babies now. Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom," she wrote.

Influenza is a respiratory infection, also commonly known as the flu virus that has three types namely A, B, and C.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Debina’s spokesperson has confirmed that the mother of two has been taking keen precautions for the cold to not affect her babies. Besides recovery and precautions, the mother has also made sure that her babies are well looked after. “She is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well, and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. She is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger," said the actor’s representative.

Amidst this, the television actress recently shared an adorable clip of her infant baby enjoying playtime in what appears to be the living room of the actress’ house. The video appeared to be recorded from far owing to properly maintaining social distancing. “Mumma bear is still unwell," wrote Debina Bonnerjee.

Debina Bonnerjee tied the knot with her Ramayan co-actor Gurmeet Choudhary back in 2011. It was a decade later when the couple welcomed their first child Lianna Choudhary in April 2022. Just seven months later, her second child Divisha Choudhary had a premature delivery in November 2022.

In terms of work, Debina has appeared in multiple movies including Indian Babu, Khamoshiyan, and more. She rose to fame for playing the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayan and has since appeared in multiple daily soaps including Chidiya Ghar, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Tenali Rama, among others.

