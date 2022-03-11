Debina Bonnerjee Opens Up About Facing Societal Pressure, Going Through Difficulties To Get Pregnant

Television’s much-loved couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary hit the headlines recently when they announced that they are pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post. Ever since the announcement, Debina has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans in her vlogs. In her latest vlog, the actress talked about facing societal pressure and going through medical difficulties in conceiving.

During her vlog, the 34-year-old actress opened up about dealing with the constant societal pressure, she pointed out “people cannot function under too much pressure or criticism." She also advised everyone to never let society affect them for whatever reason.

Recalling having a tough time while trying to get pregnant, Debina revealed that she visited doctors, gynecologists, IVF specialists to find out the root cause of the problem. She then learned she suffered from endometriosis and for that, she did acupuncture- a therapy in which all the toxins from your body are removed. The Ramayan actress said, “I had endometriosis. For that to be treated, I did whatever possible treatments were available."

Debina explained, “Endometriosis is a condition wherein, the bleeding happens inside the walls of the uterus. So in that, there may cause a problem in conceiving. I needed to solve and clear this situation. For this, I took allopathic medicine. I took the root of Ayurveda. In acupuncture, a needle is inserted in the ear – it’s called the Chinese approach for fertility. It was like a routine for me. Every day morning 10 am I would go."

Talking about the societal pressure and advising all women not to get affected by the society and criticism, she said, “I want to tell all the girls, who feel the pressure to get married, and seeing people in their late 30s and 40s getting married and delivering babies - this thought is in our mind that it will happen. People cannot function under too much pressure or criticism. People may still perform under pressure but criticism hurts. Don’t let society affect you for whatever reason. Keep yourself calm and keep your goal intact in your life."

While concluding the video, Debina Bonnerjee stated that it is important to take help from your support group. She said, “ This is not your journey alone, so always keep your husband a part of it and share with him everything."

Last month, Debina and Gurmeet had announced that they are pregnant with their first child in an Instagram post. Gurmeet shared a picture of Debina flaunting her baby bump and wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings."

