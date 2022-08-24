Debina Bonnerjee Says She Felt 'Awkward' Buying Pregnancy Kit Again As She 'Just Had Baby'

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced their second pregnancy and took the internet by storm. The actors are already parents to an adorable daughter, Lianna, whom they welcomed into the world this year in April. Now, in a recent blog on her YouTube channel, titled, “My 2nd pregnancy story podcast by me," Debina spoke about her second pregnancy and expressed that she was shocked and extremely happy on finding out that she was pregnant.

After feeling uneasy for a long time, the actress decided to take a pregnancy test. Debina admitted that it was awkward for her to visit the medical store to buy a pregnancy kit as a lot of people were aware of the recent birth of her daughter. Hence, she decided to purchase the kit online. Following this, she revealed that the result was totally unexpected as for seven years she was told that “she had lost the capacity to conceive." She also had “endometriosis and adenomyosis," which caused hindrance in pregnancy.

She said, “I was feeling slightly uneasy, and the days were very hectic. From the word go, I was extremely active. I thought it might be due to a lack of rest so I let it slide. But I kept feeling a bit weak and uneasy. I am very aware of my body and it is not hard for me to figure out if something is wrong. I felt different. Even Gurmeet thought it is because I was tired. I wanted to check by myself, and I felt a bit awkward going to a medical store and buying a pregnancy kit as everyone knew I just had a baby. So, I just ordered online."

“I was shocked, I was extremely happy, I thought what to do next, these were the three feelings I went through," she expressed adding that it was hard for her and Gurmeet to digest it as they were flabbergasted and in disbelief.

The couple considers this pregnancy to be a miracle as Debina said they were incapable of producing a baby naturally and she gave birth to Lianna through IVF in April.

