Debina Bonnerjee Sings Bengali Lullaby To Her Little Girl In Adorable Video; Fans Call It 'Beautiful'

The new parents in town, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are embracing parenthood and have been sharing adorable moments with their fans on social media. The couple is all engrossed in the new phase of her life. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 3. Since then, the duo have been making some truly heartwarming moments with their little one, which will make you go aww. In the recent clip shared by Debina, the actor is seen crooning lullabies in her vernacular to her.

The video shared by Debina showcases her singing lullaby to her little one, whom she is gently swinging in her arms. Along with the clip, the actor wrote, “A Bengali mother singing a Bengali lullaby. Maybe I understand the meaning of mother tongue even more today."

While a majority of her fans were in awe of how beautifully the actor is embracing motherhood, many fell in love with her voice. They couldn’t stop raving about it and praised Debina in the comment section of the post. One user wrote, “Wow! That’s how beautiful a mother tongue is," while another mentioned that it is so cute to see her “finally singing a song for the little princess." Several other users described Debina’s voice as “beautiful" and “sweet."

Take a look at the video:

Debina and Gurmeet, who have been married for over 10 years now, welcomed their little girl over a week ago, and they announced it on social media with a sweet video. Sharing an adorable clip, which first featured Gurmeet and Debina’s hands and moments later when the two opened their hands, one after the other, a tiny hand of their little angel was seen. Gurmeet wrote that with utmost gratitude they have welcomed their “baby girl" into this world. “Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love and Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina," he added.

