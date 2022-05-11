Debina Bonnerjee Slams Trolls for Calling Her 'Careless Mother': 'It Is Hurtful'

Television actress Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Chaudhary welcomed their first child, Lianna Chaudhary, last month. The 35-year-old has been sharing her journey as a new mother on social media platforms. However, as is the case with the internet, there are both good and bad things. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Debina was trolled for holding her baby girl a certain way. The Instagram post shared last month shows Debina holding her child in a certain way that was different from the conventional method.

As she sang an Elvis Presley song to Lianna, Debina held her baby close to her waist. The actress was trolled for this. As one of the comments read, “Celebs are so busy making reels that they don’t even follow basic ways to hold a baby."

In a recent interview, Debina reacted to how such trolls affect her. Speaking to India Today, Debina said, “When people try to give an opinion on how I should treat my baby, it doesn’t bother me, but it is hurtful." Debina said that as an actor she is used to trolls, but her role as a mother is new and that makes the negative comments more hurtful. Debina told the publication, “People do not understand that I am the mother and if I am holding the baby I have brought into this world with so much love, why would I be careless?" The actress said that she feels that the baby is comfortable and she is comfortable holding her baby that way. “So, when people say something like that, it reminds me of the phrase in Hindi ‘maa se jyada mausi ko dard.’"

Talking about experiencing motherhood, Debina told India Today that she is managing being a mother well. The actress said that there are thousands of changes within and around her and she also must deal with a lot of changes in her mind as well.

