Debina Bonnerjee’s ‘Bald’ Video on Instagram Stuns Fans

Debina Bonnerjee, the actress who had essayed the role of Sita in the popular 2008 show Ramayan, has uploaded photos of herself in a bald state with scars on her face. Alongside this, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary also seems to have gone “blind". But what is the reason behind this avatar? Why are the two in such states?

The answer lies in two words: ‘Shubho’ and ‘Bijoya’. Both Gurmeet and Debina are acting in a short film called Shubho Bijoya. This film, which is a love story, is directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. It shows the story of a couple who are injured in a car accident. Gurmeet’s character would be blind, while Debina’s character is shown to have sustained serious injuries. Here is the look:

After seeing the pictures, many fans are curious as to whether Debina has really gone bald. The answer to this question is no. Debina hasn’t gone bald, but the make-up department has taken the help of prosthetics to show her bald. Debina says that as an actress, it was a very emotional experience for her. “The final result made me cry…. It was so emotional," she said.

“I felt the pain of people suffering from such ailments. For me, it was just makeup but the emotional impact was very challenging for my brain and body. I can’t even imagine how tough it would be for the people who actually have gone through this. This made me realize that our lives are very uncertain and should not be taken for granted," she added.

Debina and Gurmeet, who worked as Ram and Sita in the 2008 show Ramayan, got married in 2011. They would be seen together on screen after 11 long years.

