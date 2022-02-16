Deep Sidhu Passes Away: Actor's Last Pic With Girlfriend Reena Rai From Valentine's Day Goes Viral

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died on Tuesday, February 15, due to a road accident. He met with an accident at 8:30 pm and was rushed to the hospital immediately. However, he died on the way. Following his death, the late actor’s picture with his girlfriend Reena Rai celebrating Valentine’s Day together has gone viral.

On Monday, Reena Rai took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture in which she posed with Deep. The couple appeared to be on a date night. Reena chose a floral white dress while Deep sported a semi-formal outfit for the night. Rose petals were spread across the floor. She shared the picture and wished followers a ‘happy Valentine’s Day’. It appears that Deep and Reena knew each other for a long time.

Advertisement

Deep and Reena have shared pictures of each other on their Instagram handles. Last summer, Deep had also shared a picture in which he expressed his gratitude towards Reena for standing by his side through thick and thin. “You stood by when the whole world was against, protected me, held my respect, gave me strength, prayed for my cause and freedom but what truly has touched my heart and soul when you paused your life for me, you being there means a lot for me, your love and support is beyond any description, you are beyond my words and i truly feel blessed to have soul like you in my life, I just wanna say I love you," he had written on Instagram.

Last year, Deep was in the news for the farmers’ protest. The actor-turned-activist was accused of the Red Fort violence. On Monday night, Deep was reportedly headed to New Delhi when his car collided with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana’s Sonipat district. “Mr. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling in rammed a trailer truck," the police cited by NDTV said. According to Hindustan Times, an FIR has been lodged against the truck driver.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.