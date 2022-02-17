Deep Sidhu Was Alive After Accident, Car Was Going Over 100 KM/HR: Eyewitness Claims

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu passed away in a road accident on February 15, Tuesday. He was driving a white Scorpio and was on his way to Bathinda from Delhi when the horrific incident took place. The 37-year-old was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai, who survived the accident. Now new insights into Deep’s car accident have come to light. An eyewitness has now claimed that Deep was alive and conscious when he was pulled out of the car, post the accident. He mentioned that Deep’s car was going over 100 km/hour when it crashed into a truck.

The accident took place near Kharkhoda toll around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. His car rammed into a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP). The eyewitness, who has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf, said he was driving right behind Deep’s car when the accident happened, reported India Today.

“The car was moving at a speed of over 100 km/hour. It is not a matter of overtaking, nor was the truck stopped. The car collided with a moving truck from behind," the eyewitness was quoted as saying. Upon witnessing the deadly accident, Yusuf said that he pulled over and parked his car to the side. He then got the driver out of the truck and called emergency helpline number 112. Yusuf claimed that the driver allegedly left after making the emergency call, and the ambulance arrived after 15 minutes.

Yusuf said that he managed to pull Reena out of the car and lay her on the pavement. Fortunately, Reena was a bit conscious and she gave Yusuf Deep’s brother’s number. When Yusuf contacted him, he stated that he would send someone from Delhi within an hour.

He further shared that after the accident, a crowd had gathered at the site. When the ambulance arrived both Deep and Reena were taken to a hospital. While the Punjabi actor died, his friend survived.

