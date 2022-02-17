Deep Sidhu's Girlfriend Reena Rai Pens A Heartbreaking Note In First Instagram Post Since His Death

Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai has reacted to the Punjabi actor’s death in an Instagram post. In her first post since the accident, Reena said she was ‘dead inside’ after her ‘soulmate’ Deep passed away. She added that they were planning their future together. It was reported that Reena was with Deep when the accident took place on Tuesday night. While Reena survived the car crash, Deep died on his way to the hospital.

“I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heart beat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan," she wrote. She also shared a few pictures with him along with the note.

Fans sent their love and support to Reena. “Prayers and strength to you," a fan wrote. “Stay strong!! so sorry for your loss," added another. Deep and Reena spent Valentine’s Day together. On Monday, Reena had shared a picture from the couple’s date night. In the picture, Reena was seen wearing a floral white dress while Deep sported a semi-formal outfit for the night. Rose petals were spread across the floor. She shared the picture and wished followers a ‘happy Valentine’s Day’. The picture went viral soon after his death.

Deep, who was among the key accused in the Red Fort violence that took place last year, died on Tuesday after his car collided with a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana’s Sonipat district. “Mr. Sidhu was going from Delhi to Bhatinda in Punjab when the car in which he was travelling in rammed a trailer truck," the police cited by NDTV said.

