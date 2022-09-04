Deepak Dobriyal Recalls He Could Not Sleep The Entire Night Ahead of Shooting Hindi Medium Climax With Irrfan Khan

Deepak Dobriyal made his acting debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool. However, the actor gained popularity with R.Madhavan and Kangna Ranaut starrer Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu. After that, there was no turning back as he went on to feature in several box office hits including Dabangg 2 and Hindi Medium. In a recent interview, Deepak Dobriyal revealed how Hindi Medium (which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan) was offered to him while he was shooting for Akshat Verma’s black comedy Kaalakaandi. Deepak also shared how he had never interacted with Irrfan before and therefore he was nervous when he had to shoot the climax with the actor.

“It (Hindi Medium) was offered to me while I was working in Kaalakaandi, that is when I met Dinesh Vijan, the producer. I had to begin with the climax, and wo bhi Irrfan bhai ke saath (and that too, with Irrfan Khan). I had met him before a couple of times during screenings and parties and such, but we had not really interacted. And I was so nervous that I couldn’t sleep the whole night, because I barely got time to prepare in between both the shoots," he told Indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Expressing his respect for the late actor Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal further mentioned that he loved him like his own brother. He shared how they used to spend time together during their shooting days and said, “As soon as I met Irrfan bhai, we just hit it from the word go. The set would often crack up when we would perform together. The whole thing became very easy. And I remember Irrfan bhai saying to Saket (director Saket Chaudhary), ‘Isko mat rokna, Deepak ko mat rokna, wo bohot sahi sur pe le jaa raha hai film ko (Don’t stop Deepak, let him do what he wants. He is taking the film to its destination).’ And we would spend a lot of time together; his hotel room was next to mine. We would meet up every evening and play for three hours, like children. I just had this brotherly love for him."

Released in 2017, Hindi Medium was a comedy-drama film written and directed by Saket Chaudhary. The film starred Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in the lead roles, with Deepak Dobriyal and Dishita Sehgal in supporting roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here