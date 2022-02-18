Deepak Kumar to Play Lead Role in New TV Show Namma Madurai Sisters

A new show is going to be launched soon on Colors Tamil television channel. Titled Namma Madurai Sisters, the show revolves around the lives of four sisters— Indrani, Meghala, Bhuvana and Kavya. The four sisters run a departmental store called Annam Angadi. According to sources, actor Deepak Kumar will be paired opposite Ira Agarwal, who will be playing the female lead in the show.

A promo video of the show has been recently released by Colors Tamil on Instagram. The promo shows the journey of the four sisters and their and their struggle to run the departmental store. Orphaned at a very young age the sisters struggle hard to open a departmental store and finally they become successful in running their small business.

As seen in the promo, a father and his four daughters are evicted from their house in an unceremonious manner, making the family migrate to Madurai in search of a new home and livelihood. The promo has definitely excited people and they are all looking forward to the show.

The story stars actresses Chaya Singh, Ira Agarwal, Sanghavi Sonu and Sunita. Chaya Singh is a very popular actress. Notably, she has also acted in many blockbuster movies. Chaya Singh plays the eldest of four sisters. Ira Agarwal, who plays the youngest sister, made her debut as a heroine in a Telugu film and then acted in a few Tamil films. All the fans of Ira and Deepak are eagerly waiting to see their romance onscreen.

Siddu Kumar has created the background score for the show. Vaikom Vijaylakshmi, a visually challenged musician has given voice for the promo song. The show will be airing on Colors Tamil at 7PM from Monday to Saturday.

