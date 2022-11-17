Home » News » Movies » Deepika Padukone And Kartik Aaryan Hug, Send Fans into Frenzy With Hot Chemistry at Award Show

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan hinted at their possible collaboration on Aashiqui 3.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 08:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan have once again sent the internet into a frenzy with their joint appearance. Last time, the duo had taken the internet by storm with their impromptu dance-off at Mumbai airport.

Kartik and Deepika had a friendly chat as they bumped into an award show on Wednesday night. The two even posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. It so happened that Kartik was getting clicked on the red carpet when Deepika arrived for the awards. As soon as they saw each other, they smiled and greeted each other with a warm hug.

Deepika looked gorgeous in an all-white ball gown, while Kartik looked dapper in a stylish suit. Deepika and Kartik’s fans had a meltdown seeing their beloved stars together on the red carpet. One user wrote, “Is this real? DP and KA together in one frame… Dead I am!" Another one commented, “Both look so good together."

Some fans also pointed out if Deepika and Kartik were giving a hint about their possible collaboration on Aashiqui 3. Earlier, Pinkvilla had reported that Deepika was being considered to play the female lead in Aashiqui 3, which is the third installment in the Aashiqui franchise. The third installment was launched officially in September, this year, and Kartik Aaryan was confirmed to play the male lead in the Anurag Basu directorial.

On the work front, Kartik will next be seen in the psychological thriller Freddy which will release on Disney+ Hotstar. His next theatrical release will be Shehzada, the official remake of the Allu Arjun-starring Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. His other films include SatyaPrem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

first published: November 17, 2022, 08:40 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 08:46 IST
